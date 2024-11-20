Carbone Fine Food x OSMO Launch Collab
The new line features three distinct, premium salt blends inspired by Carbone's popular sauces.
November 20, 2024
Carbone Fine Food, apremium jarred sauce products, has announced an exclusive collaboration with OSMO, purveyors of finishing salts. The collaboration aims to combine the best of what each company's co-founder brings to kitchen tables across the country.
"When this opportunity presented itself to do a limited-edition collection with OSMO, it just seemed like a natural fit for us," says Mario Carbone, founder, Carbone Fine Food. "Nick and I both have a passion for making it as easy as possible for home chefs to elevate their everyday cooking and we wanted to produce a product together that does just that. By marrying the premium flavors of our sauces with their high-quality salts for this limited release, we're providing the missing ingredient to transform a good meal into an unforgettable one."
The collection features a set of three salt innovations inspired by three of Carbone's classic flavors: Four Cheese, Tomato Basil and Arrabbiata. Each flavored salt is a blend designed to enhance any dish with Italian flavors.
"OSMO has always been about encouraging people to experiment in the kitchen through all of our exciting flavors," says Nick DiGiovanni, founder, OSMO. "We're excited to team up with Mario and Carbone Fine Food to see all the great meals this new line of sea salts will inspire."
Carbone Fine Food x OSMO salts will be available for a limited time exclusively on Osmosalt.com.
