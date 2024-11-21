Athletic Brewing, Netflix Launch Marine Odyssey IPA

The second release in Athletic’s limited-edition series with Netflix celebrates new ‘Our Oceans’ documentary.

License Global, Content Editor

November 21, 2024

Marine Odyssey IPA, Athletic Brewing, Netflix
Marine Odyssey IPAAthletic Brewing, Netflix

Athletic Brewing Company, America’s largest non-alcoholic brewery, has announced the second installment in its series of limited-edition collaboration brews with Netflix. 

Inspired by Netflix’s new five-part documentary series “Our Oceans,” Marine Odyssey IPA celebrates the beauty and complexity of our shared seas. The limited-edition hazy IPA features a mix of hops and a delicate grain blend for a bright and refreshing drinking experience. 

“We’re thrilled to unveil the second release of our three-part collaboration series with Netflix,” says Andrew Katz, chief marketing officer, Athletic. “Just as Our Oceans uses groundbreaking technology to capture the hidden beauty of marine life, Marine Odyssey embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to quality. We hope this release invites viewers to dive deeper into the wonder of our oceans and inspires a renewed appreciation for the natural world around us.” 

Marine Odyssey is available now, in time for the debut of “Our Oceans,” premiered on Netflix on Nov. 20. Marine Odyssey will be sold nationally at select retail locations across the U.S. and on athleticbrewing.com. Customers in Canada will also be able to purchase Marine Odyssey on athleticbrewing.ca.  

The collaboration series between Athletic Brewing and Netflix features three unique co-branded non-alcoholic beers. The first brew, released in 2023 and called Geralt’s Gold, was a non-alcoholic hoppy Helles inspired by the hit fantasy drama “The Witcher” and the show’s anti-hero – Geralt of Rivia. Athletic and Netflix plan to release a third and final brew and more details will be shared at a later date. 

Narrated by former President Barack Obama, Our Oceans takes viewers on a 75,000-mile cruise across and beneath the oceans, giving us unprecedented access to some of the most unexplored realms of our planet. 

Inspired by the series and as part of its Two For The Trails environmental grant program, Athletic will donate $15,000 to SeaTrees to support their Coastal Watershed Restoration project of the San Elijo Lagoon in Cardiff, California. The funds will help restore roughly 3,750 sq. ft. of the salt marsh, including the eradication of invasive plants, the procurement and planting of essential native species, and necessary maintenance and monitoring. 

