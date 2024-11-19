PUMA, Scuderia Ferrari HP Unveil Desert Sun Collection

PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP have unveiled the limited-edition Desert Sun Collection, a unique blend of fashion and motorsport. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Las Vegas and the rugged beauty of the Mojave Desert, the collection features natural fading and distressed elements that echo the desert landscape.

Both the lifestyle collection and the replica line will undergo a transformation for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. The lifestyle collection features casual apparel and accessories for everyday wear, while the replica line includes gear identical to what Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear in the paddock during the race weekend.

Both collections are inspired by the Desert Sun theme, incorporating design elements that reflect the natural fading and distressed aesthetics of the Mojave Desert.

The replica collection includes a tee, hoodie, the iconic cap, and the Speedcat PRO shoes, while the lifestyle collection offers a variety of apparel, footwear, and headwear. The apparel range includes hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and shorts, available in red, white and black. For fans of Charles Leclerc, there are crew neck sweaters featuring his number 16 on the front and for fans of Carlos Sainz, crew neck sweaters with his number 55. The collection also offers four unique graphic Las Vegas tees.

For footwear, the lifestyle collection features the Ferrari Suede XL in red and black, as well as the Ferrari GC Special. Headwear options include two trucker hats in white and black.

The Scuderia Ferrari Desert Sun Collection will be available for a limited time beginning Nov. 18.

Earlier this year, PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP announced the arrival of the Scuderia Ferrari Ice Hockey Jersey, for the Canadian Grand Prix.