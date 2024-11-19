PUMA, Scuderia Ferrari HP Unveil Desert Sun Collection

A tribute to Las Vegas and the Mojave Desert, The lifestyle collection features casual apparel and accessories for everyday wear, while the replica line includes gear identical to what the drivers will wear in the paddock during the race weekend.

License Global, Content Editor

November 19, 2024

1 Min Read
The Scuderia Ferrari Desert Sun Collection, PUMA
The Scuderia Ferrari Desert Sun CollectionPUMA

PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP have unveiled the limited-edition Desert Sun Collection, a unique blend of fashion and motorsport. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Las Vegas and the rugged beauty of the Mojave Desert, the collection features natural fading and distressed elements that echo the desert landscape.

Both the lifestyle collection and the replica line will undergo a transformation for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. The lifestyle collection features casual apparel and accessories for everyday wear, while the replica line includes gear identical to what Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear in the paddock during the race weekend.

Both collections are inspired by the Desert Sun theme, incorporating design elements that reflect the natural fading and distressed aesthetics of the Mojave Desert.

The replica collection includes a tee, hoodie, the iconic cap, and the Speedcat PRO shoes, while the lifestyle collection offers a variety of apparel, footwear, and headwear. The apparel range includes hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and shorts, available in red, white and black. For fans of Charles Leclerc, there are crew neck sweaters featuring his number 16 on the front and for fans of Carlos Sainz, crew neck sweaters with his number 55. The collection also offers four unique graphic Las Vegas tees.

Related:PUMA, Scuderia Ferrari HP Unveil Ice Hockey Jersey for Canadian Grand Prix

For footwear, the lifestyle collection features the Ferrari Suede XL in red and black, as well as the Ferrari GC Special. Headwear options include two trucker hats in white and black.

The Scuderia Ferrari Desert Sun Collection will be available for a limited time beginning Nov. 18.

Earlier this year, PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP announced the arrival of the Scuderia Ferrari Ice Hockey Jersey, for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Read more about:

PUMAFerrariGlobal

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

License Global Influentials 2024
Entertainment
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination