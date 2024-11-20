Paddington Baby Collection Launches at H&M
The collection features Paddington-inspired sweaters, stocks and winter staples, including a Jacquard-knit jumper and a Rib-knit cotton dress.
November 20, 2024
Ahead of the holiday season, H&M has introduced a Paddington-inspired baby collection. The 11-piece collection features baby garments in a warm palette of burgundy, navy blue and cream white.
Each piece showcases elevated classic designs, including soft knits and delicate embroideries.
The collection launches as Paddington’s latest cinematic adventure developed, produced and distributed by STUDIOCANAL, “Paddington in Peru,” has hit cinemas in the UK.
The H&M x Paddington collection is available to purchase globally online exclusively at H&M.com.
The deal was brokered by Lit Licensing Agency, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY’s Scandinavian Licensing Agent.
Earlier this week, License Global published the full interview with Françoise Guyonnet, chief executive officer, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY, who spoke in-depth about the movie and the company’s recent re-brand.
