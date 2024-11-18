Draper James Teams with PDS to Expand International Reach

The partnership will see Draper James collections distributed throughout the U.K. and the EU.

November 18, 2024

Draper James logo
Draper James logoDraper James

Draper James, the Southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by celebrity, Reese Witherspoon, has a strategic partnership with PDS Limited, a global leader in design and supply chain management. The new, long-term licensing agreement will see PDS produce and distribute Draper James collections throughout the U.K. and the EU. 

An established global fashion infrastructure that provides customized, end-to-end solutions for over 250 global brands and retailers in over 90 offices in 22 countries, PDS will oversee Draper James' international distribution in addition to serving as the brand's manufacturer for its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar apparel business, enabling streamlined production and a unified approach across global markets. The collaboration reflects Draper James' commitment to expanding its footprint internationally while preserving the brand's Southern aesthetic and commitment to quality. 

"We're delighted to join forces with PDS to meet the strong demand for Draper James in the U.K. and Europe," says Michael DeVirgilio, founding partner, Consortium Brand Partners. "This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term strategic alliance between PDS and Consortium Brand Partners. We look forward to working closely with PDS's talented team across all of our initiatives." 

Under this partnership, Draper James' design and merchandising team will collaborate closely with PDS to develop seasonal collections tailored to the tastes and preferences of the U.K. and EU markets, bringing the brand's unique patterns, prints, and Southern charm to new regions. Founder Witherspoon and Kathryn Sukey, chief creative officer, Draper James, will continue to guide the visual and narrative direction, ensuring the collections stay true to the brand's values. 

"We are thrilled to partner with Consortium Brand Partners and looking forward to welcoming Draper James to the PDS group," says Pallak Seth, executive vice chairman, PDS. "We pride ourselves on uniquely customizing the omnichannel experience and we're eager to amplify the Draper James story and drive sustainable growth to an established American brand celebrated for its creativity, community spirit, and Southern style. We are equally excited about our long-term strategic alliance with Consortium Brand Partners." 

