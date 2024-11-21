Bioworld’s Dumbgood Release LimeWire Apparel

November 21, 2024
Dumbgood, the lifestyle brand specializing in licensed apparel and accessories from Bioworld, has launched its latest apparel collection inspired by LimeWire. The collection honors the legacy LimeWire defined for itself in the 2000s and celebrates the brand’s comeback.
The collection features the Playlist work jacket, Disc Burning zip-up hoodie, Gnutella Network pullover and three T-shirts, designed to pay tribute to the platform that defined a generation of music sharing.
The LimeWire collection is now available exclusively at Dumbgood.com.
Read more about:Bioworld MerchandisingGlobal
About the Author
You May Also Like
Fred Rogers Productions, 9 Story Brands Expand ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ Licensing ProgramNov 21, 2024|3 Min Read
Smiley, Naraporn Launches Three New Pop-Up Stores in ThailandNov 21, 2024|2 Min Read
Toca Boca and Pusheen Collab to Bring 'No Plots, Just Vibes' to ‘Toca Boca World’Nov 21, 2024|2 Min Read
Cloudco, Hunter Products Mark Madballs 40th Anniversary with Toy RelaunchNov 21, 2024|2 Min Read
Latest Video
Recommended For You
The September 2024 Issue is Out Now
LATEST ISSUE
Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024
The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.