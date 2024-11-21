Bioworld’s Dumbgood Release LimeWire Apparel

Dumbgood, the lifestyle brand specializing in licensed apparel and accessories from Bioworld, has launched its latest apparel collection inspired by LimeWire. The collection honors the legacy LimeWire defined for itself in the 2000s and celebrates the brand’s comeback.

The collection features the Playlist work jacket, Disc Burning zip-up hoodie, Gnutella Network pullover and three T-shirts, designed to pay tribute to the platform that defined a generation of music sharing.

The LimeWire collection is now available exclusively at Dumbgood.com.