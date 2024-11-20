Bioworld’s Atsuko and Heroes & Villains Drop ‘Kaiju No. 8’ and ‘Venom’ Collections

Two of Bioworld’s brands have released new collections.

Heroes & Villains, the premium lifestyle brand, launched its new Eddie Brock-inspired Venom merchandise following the recent release of the new film “Venom: The Last Dance.” This line marks a significant expansion of the brand's offerings, designed for fans and fashion enthusiasts who want to celebrate the anti-hero in style.

The latest Venom expansion features a range of apparel items that highlight the character's multifaceted persona, including Eddie Brock Story Venom Horse Beige Hoodie, Eddie Brock Story Venom Military Field Jacket, Venom Black Socks, Eddie Brock Story Patch Set and Eddie Brock Story Chen’s Market Natural Tote Bag. Each item has designs highlighting the character's complex nature.

Atsuki, an anime retail experience, has unveiled a line inspired by “Kaiju No 8” for Japanese anime and manga fans, with a new apparel line inspired by the series. With the show setting up to be MANGA Plus’ biggest anime in years, fashion lovers and anime lovers can get their hands on shirts, pants, jackets and more as Atsuko encapsulates “Kaiju No. 8” in stylish designs that fans can showcase.

The new “Kaiju No. 8” collection includes “Kaiju No. 8” Black Tee, “Kaiju No. 8” Sweater Vest, Kaiju Defense Bomber Jacket and Kaiju 8 Parachute Pants.

Both collections are available now.