Anti Social Social Club Marks 10th Anniversary with U.K. Expansion and New Collaborations

Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) is celebrating its anniversary with its "10 Weird Years" collection, showcasing its evolution. The milestone collection features reimagined capsules from some of ASSC's most collectible collaboration partners and unique reworked deadstock pieces. It also introduces brand-new iconic partnerships, including an exclusive UNO card deck. Additionally, the collection offers never-before-seen photo tees from ASSC's early days. This collection pays tribute to the brand's irreverent legacy, rooted in the internet and has become solidified in pop culture.

The anniversary lineup includes partnerships with brands like Mastermind, Hello Kitty, UNO, Undefeated, USPS, Playboy, LiveWire and Alpinestars. Each collaboration integrates ASSC's signature style with its partners' distinct identities, producing collectible items that span gaming, fashion, motorsports and pop culture.

ASSC x UNO

Key pieces from the collection include:

ASSC 10 Weird Years Merch: Limited-edition items, including a "Sick & Tired" military jacket and hoodies showcasing the "10 Weird Years" logo.

LiveWire S2 Del Mar x ASSC Motorcycle: A translucent electric motorcycle designed using 3-D printing and inspired by the 2004 translucent Xbox console, designed with custom ASSC elements and accompanied by a matching helmet designed by Alpinestars.

Special Edition UNO Cards: A collectible deck co-branded with ASSC.

USPS Jacket: Featuring the U.S. Mail Eagle, stamp designs and the slogan, "We Deliver for You."

The collection has two drops – Nov. 16 and 23 – and can be found at Antisocialsocialclub.com. To commemorate its 10-year journey, ASSC will also host an archival pop-up shop at Selfridges in December, marking its first global in-store presence. The pop-up coincides with the launch of a dedicated U.K. website, Antisocialsocialclub.co.uk, offering British customers access to global drops and exclusive local collaborations.