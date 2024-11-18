All3Media, notjust Announce ‘The Traitors’ Christmas Jumper
The kitted hooded jumper is available for a limited time only.
November 18, 2024
Knitwear experts notjust and All3Media have announced the launch of a "The Traitors" hooded Christmas Jumper. Knitted ethically in luxurious deep gold yarn with black details and a treacherous black hood in Manchester, "The Traitors" Christmas Jumper is available now on the notjust website for a limited time.
The jumper features iconic motifs like the infamous 'Traitor' and 'Faithful' text and "The Traitors" hooded logo, surrounded by playful Fair Isle Christmas detailing. On the reverse is the fitting festive phrase, "Oh Come All Ye Faithful."
"Whether you're 100% Faithful or a Traitor to the core, this limited edition hooded festive knit will keep you shielded from the cold in style this festive season, so grab one while you can," says Mike Harding, founder, notjust.
In addition to this festive collection, notjust is launching a new official winter collection inspired by the Christmas animation "The Snowman" and David Bowie, along with an array of previous designs, including knits from Greggs, David Attenbrr and more.
notjust has donated over £100,000 to charities, including The Trussell Trust, NHS Charities Together and Save the Children from their charitable Christmas campaigns.
Read more about:All3MediaThe TraitorsU.K.
You May Also Like
BBC Studios, Reality+ Partner to Bring ‘Top Gear’ into The Sandbox MetaverseNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
Topgolf Launches 'Sonic the Hedgehog Game' in U.S. VenuesNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
Geek Club, CircuitMess Partner with Warner Bros. to Launch 'Rick and Morty' Butter BotNov 19, 2024|2 Min Read
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended InterviewNov 19, 2024|6 Min Read
Latest Video
Recommended For You
The September 2024 Issue is Out Now
LATEST ISSUE
Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024
The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.