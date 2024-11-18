All3Media, notjust Announce ‘The Traitors’ Christmas Jumper

November 18, 2024

Knitwear experts notjust and All3Media have announced the launch of a "The Traitors" hooded Christmas Jumper. Knitted ethically in luxurious deep gold yarn with black details and a treacherous black hood in Manchester, "The Traitors" Christmas Jumper is available now on the notjust website for a limited time.

The jumper features iconic motifs like the infamous 'Traitor' and 'Faithful' text and "The Traitors" hooded logo, surrounded by playful Fair Isle Christmas detailing. On the reverse is the fitting festive phrase, "Oh Come All Ye Faithful."

"Whether you're 100% Faithful or a Traitor to the core, this limited edition hooded festive knit will keep you shielded from the cold in style this festive season, so grab one while you can," says Mike Harding, founder, notjust.

In addition to this festive collection, notjust is launching a new official winter collection inspired by the Christmas animation "The Snowman" and David Bowie, along with an array of previous designs, including knits from Greggs, David Attenbrr and more.

notjust has donated over £100,000 to charities, including The Trussell Trust, NHS Charities Together and Save the Children from their charitable Christmas campaigns.

