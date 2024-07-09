Warner Bros. Discovery Kids, Looney Tunes Celebrate Summer of Sport

Summer 2024 is all about sports as Warner Bros. Discovery activates its animated characters, the Looney Tunes, with the aim of bringing kids closer to various sports in an entertaining way, as well as introducing sporting disciplines to the next generation.

The Looney Tunes characters have a long association with sport, including their starring role in the 1996 blockbuster, “Space Jam,” and its 2021 sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Now the characters are returning to the sporting spotlight to inspire the upcoming generation about the values of sport. From baseball to basketball, boxing, wrestling and everything in between, the Looney Tunes cleverly push the limits of humor to suspend reality, defy gravity and stretch the imagination both on the court and off.

Warner Bros. Discovery has created six original animated short films, “Looney Tunes Presents: Sports Made Simple.” Targeted for kids, the shorts celebrate and explain six different sports in true Bugs Bunny fashion. The 90-second clips include classic and new sports and disciplines, including 4x100 meter relay, tennis, mountain biking, beach volleyball, gymnastics and breakdancing. The short-form clips will premiere on the WB Kids YouTube Channel and across Warner Bros Discovery’s on-air kids’ channels and digital and social networks and platforms, including Looney Tunes social networks and Boomerang channels, over the summer. “Looney Tunes Presents: Sports Made Simple” will also appear on Eurosport’s weekly “Power of the Olympics” program. Making sports content available everywhere for kids, there will also be new sports quizzes made available on the Cartoon Network website in the U.K., testing kids’ sporting knowledge.

Looney Tunes Sports Takeover on Roblox

Warner Bros Discovery is welcoming the Looney Tunes into the metaverse for the first time with a unique activation celebrating the summer of sports on Roblox. Cartoon Network Game On! – a fully experiential world on Roblox will introduce new characters, new minigames and new rides to celebrate sports and team Looney Tunes. Players can interact with Looney Tunes characters, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner to play mini games in various sports. With a new bouncy castle ride appearing in the main Island and bespoke promotions on billboards, players will fully be able to engage in the world of sports and Looney Tunes.

Sports-Themed Content Across Kids’ Channels and on VOD

Warner Bros Discovery has also created new shorts featuring Bugs Bunny and sports-themed programming scheduled on its kids’ channels, Boomerang, Cartoon Network and Cartoonito. This will include episodes from different shows that feature sports games and challenges. In the U.K., on demand there will be Looney Tunes content, and sports-themed episodes will be available in a boxset titled “Summer of Sports.” Series included are “Teen Titans Go!,” “We Baby Bears,” “Ben 10,” “Craig of The Creek,” “The Regular Show on Cartoon Network,” “Looney Tunes,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Grizzy & The Lemmings,” “Mr Bean: The Animated Series” and “Mush, Mush & the Mushables” on Boomerang and “Bugs Bunny Builders,” “Batwheels,” “Fireman Sam” and “Mansha and the Bear” on Cartoonito.

Team Looney Tunes on Cartoon Network’s Toon Cup App

Team ACME landed on the Cartoon Network’s Toon Cup app in April with a Looney Tunes-themed tournament. Fans can tackle, dribble, pass, shoot and unlock new characters, balls and stadiums by earning coins, with Bugs Bunny and Tweety acting as referees. Players can join the playful antics by downloading the app for free on Google Play and the App Store across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Viewers should also watch out for more Looney Tunes during Eurosport’s coverage of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.