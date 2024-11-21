Toca Boca and Pusheen Collab to Bring 'No Plots, Just Vibes' to ‘Toca Boca World’

New partnership will bring Pusheen content to the game.

License Global, Content Editor

November 21, 2024

Spin Master’s digital game studio, Toca Boca, has announced a new partnership with Pusheen to introduce new content in “Toca Boca World.” Pusheen, the beloved cat character known for her playful and relatable online presence and licensed merchandise in over 60 countries, will infuse her cozy and humorous style into the game, providing players with a new way to engage with both brands. 

The collaboration centers around the concept of "No Plots, Just Vibes," encouraging players to create their own stories without set narratives. Drawing inspiration from meme culture and the idea of romanticizing everyday life, the content emphasizes simple, relatable moments, such as spending time with pets or relaxing at home, themes that resonate strongly with both Toca Boca and Pusheen’s audiences.  

“The collaboration with Pusheen allows us to offer something with a lot of vibes to our players – simple, playful moments that don’t require any complex storytelling,” says Mathilda Engman, head of creative, Toca Boca. “It’s about letting kids explore creativity in their own way. We’ve taken inspiration from streetwear fashion trends to make it feel urban and relatable to our target audience. Oversized, layered, comfy, fluffy and fun.”  

“Pusheen’s playful personality has made her a favorite with fans around the world,” says Cate D’Allessandro, director, global licensing, Pusheen Corp. “This collaboration with Toca Boca brings her unique style into a new interactive format, giving players the freedom to incorporate her into their own stories.” 

The collaboration includes the Pusheen Style Pack, available in the in-app shop from Nov. 26. The pack features a range of outfits, accessories and hairstyles inspired by Pusheen, allowing players to customize their characters with Pusheen’s cozy, laid-back style. 

Additionally, a free gift event will take place from Nov. 21 – 25. During this event, players can claim exclusive Pusheen-themed items, including virtual pets Pusheen and Stormy and other surprises. These items will be available to claim until Jan. 5.

