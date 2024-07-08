The Mighty Jaxx Group Appoints Former Hasbro CCO, Wiebe Tinga, as Special Advisor

Mighty Jaxx will tap Tinga’s ability to forge a strategic vision to drive growth and innovation across the company.

License Global

July 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Wiebe Tinga, The Mighty Jaxx Group
Wiebe TingaThe Mighty Jaxx Group

The Mighty Jaxx Group (Mighty Jaxx) has announced the appointment of Wiebe Tinga as its special advisor, effective July 1.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the toys and gaming industry, Tinga will bring expertise and a proven track record of transformative leadership into his new role.

Tinga’s career includes significant achievements at Hasbro, where he is widely recognized for revitalizing company operations, improving sales performance and implementing innovative omnichannel strategies that have reshaped consumer engagement in the industry.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Wiebe to Mighty Jaxx,” says Jackson Aw, founder, chief executive officer, Mighty Jaxx. “His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the global collectibles market.

“Bringing Wiebe on board represents an unprecedented opportunity for us, and with his global experience to drive revenue growth and navigate complex international markets, we really needed no second thought that he was the right guy for us to tap on to continue to build our strategic initiatives, and open doors for us globally. I look forward to working with Wiebe and tapping into his collective experience to take Mighty Jaxx to the next level as a global leader in the collectibles space.”

Related:Art Ask Agency Signs ‘The Recipe Thief’

In his role as special advisor, Mighty Jaxx will tap on Tinga’s ability to forge a strategic vision and inspire teams to drive growth and innovation across the company. With Singapore-headquartered Mighty Jaxx also operating out of London, North America and China, Tinga will also be a major player in navigating complex mature and emerging markets, with his prior experience in the BRICS group of major emerging economies especially crucial to expanding the company’s global footprint. In addition, his years of revenue responsibility and expertise in handling large-scale operations will be pivotal in developing Mighty Jaxx’s scalability and ability to deliver sustainable financial growth.

“Mighty Jaxx has always had a good relationship with Hasbro, and I have always observed their work and growth from a distance,” says Tinga. “For someone who has spent decades in the global play and entertainment industry, I believe that the collectibles industry is one that is growing massively around the world. Hearing Jackson’s visionary approach to redefining the collectibles industry was something that got me really excited, and together we will work on unlocking Mighty Jaxx’s product potential and leverage expansion opportunities in both mature and emerging markets for growth. I am thankful that he and Mighty Jaxx have placed their collective trust in me, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Read more about:

Mighty JaxxGlobalExecutive Moves

About the Author(s)

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with Hasbro
Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with Hasbro

Editor's Choice

2024 Wonder Women Awards nominees, Women in Toys, Licensing & Entertainment
Toys & Games
Women In Toys, Licensing & Entertainment Announces 2024 Wonder Women Awards FinalistsWomen In Toys, Licensing & Entertainment Announces 2024 Wonder Women Awards Finalists
Jul 2, 2024
4 Min Read
Brand Licensing Europe 2024 logo and dates
Brand Licensing Europe
Submit for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 Show DailiesSubmit for Brand Licensing Europe 2024 Show Dailies
Jun 20, 2024
2 Min Read
Steamboat Willie, Mario Tama / Staff, Getty Images News
Trends and Insights
The Notable Properties Entering the Public Domain This DecadeThe Notable Properties Entering the Public Domain This Decade
Jan 4, 2024
3 Min Read

Sponsored Content

Rubik’s Cube, Spin Master
Sponsored Content
Love for the Rubik’s Cube Continues to GrowLove for the Rubik’s Cube Continues to Grow
Jul 8, 2024
5 Min Read
Peppa Pig and Family dancing in their living room, Hasbro
Sponsored Content
How Peppa Pig Stays on Top of Consumers’ MindsHow Peppa Pig Stays on Top of Consumers’ Minds
Jun 7, 2024
6 Min Read
Hello Kitty, Hello Kitty
Sponsored Content
Sanrio's Hello Kitty Reaches a Landmark MilestoneSanrio's Hello Kitty Reaches a Landmark Milestone
May 27, 2024
5 Min Read
Sep 24 - Sep 26, 2024
BLE is the only pan-European event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, bringing together retailers, licensees and manufacturers.
Find out more