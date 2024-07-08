The Mighty Jaxx Group Appoints Former Hasbro CCO, Wiebe Tinga, as Special Advisor

The Mighty Jaxx Group (Mighty Jaxx) has announced the appointment of Wiebe Tinga as its special advisor, effective July 1.

With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the toys and gaming industry, Tinga will bring expertise and a proven track record of transformative leadership into his new role.

Tinga’s career includes significant achievements at Hasbro, where he is widely recognized for revitalizing company operations, improving sales performance and implementing innovative omnichannel strategies that have reshaped consumer engagement in the industry.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Wiebe to Mighty Jaxx,” says Jackson Aw, founder, chief executive officer, Mighty Jaxx. “His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the global collectibles market.

“Bringing Wiebe on board represents an unprecedented opportunity for us, and with his global experience to drive revenue growth and navigate complex international markets, we really needed no second thought that he was the right guy for us to tap on to continue to build our strategic initiatives, and open doors for us globally. I look forward to working with Wiebe and tapping into his collective experience to take Mighty Jaxx to the next level as a global leader in the collectibles space.”

In his role as special advisor, Mighty Jaxx will tap on Tinga’s ability to forge a strategic vision and inspire teams to drive growth and innovation across the company. With Singapore-headquartered Mighty Jaxx also operating out of London, North America and China, Tinga will also be a major player in navigating complex mature and emerging markets, with his prior experience in the BRICS group of major emerging economies especially crucial to expanding the company’s global footprint. In addition, his years of revenue responsibility and expertise in handling large-scale operations will be pivotal in developing Mighty Jaxx’s scalability and ability to deliver sustainable financial growth.

“Mighty Jaxx has always had a good relationship with Hasbro, and I have always observed their work and growth from a distance,” says Tinga. “For someone who has spent decades in the global play and entertainment industry, I believe that the collectibles industry is one that is growing massively around the world. Hearing Jackson’s visionary approach to redefining the collectibles industry was something that got me really excited, and together we will work on unlocking Mighty Jaxx’s product potential and leverage expansion opportunities in both mature and emerging markets for growth. I am thankful that he and Mighty Jaxx have placed their collective trust in me, and I cannot wait to get started.”