The Influentials 2024 highlights the leaders reshaping the brand licensing industry, paying tribute to those who challenge norms, drive growth and lead with purpose. This year’s shortlisted individuals are recognized across categories that reflect their unique contributions to the field—from the visionaries and disruptors to the brand builders and changemakers redefining what’s possible.

To identify the most deserving nominees, License Global reached out to its global network with an open survey, inviting insights from across the brand licensing community. The response was extraordinary, with over 470 votes cast for a diverse group of trailblazers and game-changers—the highest engagement we’ve ever seen. From there, a board of editors and Global Licensing Group leaders carefully reviewed each nomination, considering not only popular votes but also the individual merits of each candidate.

The Innovator

Recognizes an individual advancing industry standards in areas like sustainability, business practices and product design.

NOMINEES:

Christian Bayley, global head, licensing and consumer products, Roblox

Eric Wood, senior vice president, publishing, Scopely

Jason Easy, vice president, global licensing, All3Media International

Kelly Easterling and Caitlin Maloney, Original X Productions

Kim Krizelman, vice president, brand management, Beanstalk

Le Zhang, chief executive officer and co-founder, Spaceport.xyz

Ned Ward, associate director, marketing, planning and strategy, entertainment council, Walmart

The Change Maker

Celebrates those who foster meaningful change, creating programs that champion diversity, inclusion and progress.

NOMINEES:

Allana Holmes, commercial director, Hunter Price International

April Showers, founder and chief executive officer, Afro Unicorn

Emmanuel Fordjour, senior vice president, finance and business analytics, Beanstalk

Kathleen Lin Wo, senior account manager, licensing, The LEGO Group

Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide

The Collaborator

Honors leaders who have pioneered exceptional cross-category brand or product collaborations.

NOMINEES:

Catrina O’Brien, director, licensed consumer products, U.K., Hasbro

Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company

Gavin Johnson, head, licensing and new business development, Manchester City Football Club

Kerri Estreich, senior director, licensing, Sesame Workshop

Michael Almeida, managing director, Joester Loria Group

Philippe Glorieux, chief marketing officer and board member, Peyo Company

Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark

The Disruptor

Recognizes individuals who inspire the licensing community to embrace new business approaches or philosophies.

NOMINEES:

Damian Treece, senior licensing manager, Bravado International Group

Jenn Nuccio, vice president, licensing, Innovative Designs

Lexi De Forest, vice president, business development, Brand Central

Ruth Henriquez, head, licensing, publishing and location-based experiences, Mattel EMEA

Todd Kaufman, vice president, strategy and partnerships, Beanstalk

The Newcomer

Acknowledges emerging talents making an immediate impact in the first 10 years in their licensing careers.

NOMINEES:

Berit Ginsberg, brand marketing manager, King Features Syndicate, Hearst

Elliot Stokes, manager, brand management, Beanstalk

Jessica Qian, director, licensed consumer products, Hasbro

Kyle Lerner, senior licensing manager, Brand Central

The Expert

Honors long-standing contributors whose careers have deeply shaped the licensing industry.

NOMINEES:

David Gindi, president, Starwood Brands

Diane Bolduc, director, global licensed consumer products, toy and games, Hasbro

John Friend, head, global consumer products, XBOX

Liz Heard, director, licensing, WildBrain CPLG

Michael Connolly, chief executive officer, Retail Monster

Susan Bolsover, managing director/founder, Lightbulb Licensing

The Brand Builder

Celebrates the minds behind licensed products that drive significant reach, revenue and growth for brands.

NOMINEES:

Alex Sanson, senior brand manager, Magic Light Pictures

Beth Nock, director, brand marketing, King Features

David Sprei, commercial director, Penguin Random House

Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company

Fabienne Gilles, chief commercial officer, consumer product and family entertainment, Peyo Company

Françoise Guyonnet, chief executive officer, Copyrights and executive vice president, kids brands, STUDIOCANAL

Nick McWhorter, director, global licensing, CD Projekt Red

The Influencer

Recognizes those who uplift the industry through thought leadership, mentorship and public contributions that inspire peers.

NOMINEES:

Genna Rosenberg, chief executive officer, GennComm

George Wade, owner, Bay Laurel Advisors

Jo Redfern, independent media consultant

Julie Turkel, founder, managing partner, Julie Turkel

Oliver Herzfeld, senior vice president, chief legal officer, Beanstalk

The License Global Influential 2024

Reserved for an individual demonstrating excellence across multiple areas, or whose work has created a transformative impact on the industry.

NOMINEES:

Alex Gomez, senior director, licensing and partnerships, SEGA

Jill Koch, senior vice president, licensing, Sanrio

Natalie Chan, director, location-based entertainment, APAC, Hasbro

Owen Rees, group head, licensing, Games Workshop

Ross Misher, chief executive officer, Brand Central

Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark

Suzy Lee Raia, senior vice president, global consumer products, “Bluey,” BBC Studios