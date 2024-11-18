The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
More than 470 votes were sent in for this year’s License Global Influentials report.
November 18, 2024
The Influentials 2024 highlights the leaders reshaping the brand licensing industry, paying tribute to those who challenge norms, drive growth and lead with purpose. This year’s shortlisted individuals are recognized across categories that reflect their unique contributions to the field—from the visionaries and disruptors to the brand builders and changemakers redefining what’s possible.
To identify the most deserving nominees, License Global reached out to its global network with an open survey, inviting insights from across the brand licensing community. The response was extraordinary, with over 470 votes cast for a diverse group of trailblazers and game-changers—the highest engagement we’ve ever seen. From there, a board of editors and Global Licensing Group leaders carefully reviewed each nomination, considering not only popular votes but also the individual merits of each candidate.
The Innovator
Recognizes an individual advancing industry standards in areas like sustainability, business practices and product design.
NOMINEES:
Christian Bayley, global head, licensing and consumer products, Roblox
Eric Wood, senior vice president, publishing, Scopely
Jason Easy, vice president, global licensing, All3Media International
Kelly Easterling and Caitlin Maloney, Original X Productions
Kim Krizelman, vice president, brand management, Beanstalk
Le Zhang, chief executive officer and co-founder, Spaceport.xyz
Ned Ward, associate director, marketing, planning and strategy, entertainment council, Walmart
The Change Maker
Celebrates those who foster meaningful change, creating programs that champion diversity, inclusion and progress.
NOMINEES:
Allana Holmes, commercial director, Hunter Price International
April Showers, founder and chief executive officer, Afro Unicorn
Emmanuel Fordjour, senior vice president, finance and business analytics, Beanstalk
Kathleen Lin Wo, senior account manager, licensing, The LEGO Group
Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide
The Collaborator
Honors leaders who have pioneered exceptional cross-category brand or product collaborations.
NOMINEES:
Catrina O’Brien, director, licensed consumer products, U.K., Hasbro
Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company
Gavin Johnson, head, licensing and new business development, Manchester City Football Club
Kerri Estreich, senior director, licensing, Sesame Workshop
Michael Almeida, managing director, Joester Loria Group
Philippe Glorieux, chief marketing officer and board member, Peyo Company
Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark
The Disruptor
Recognizes individuals who inspire the licensing community to embrace new business approaches or philosophies.
NOMINEES:
Damian Treece, senior licensing manager, Bravado International Group
Jenn Nuccio, vice president, licensing, Innovative Designs
Lexi De Forest, vice president, business development, Brand Central
Ruth Henriquez, head, licensing, publishing and location-based experiences, Mattel EMEA
Todd Kaufman, vice president, strategy and partnerships, Beanstalk
The Newcomer
Acknowledges emerging talents making an immediate impact in the first 10 years in their licensing careers.
NOMINEES:
Berit Ginsberg, brand marketing manager, King Features Syndicate, Hearst
Elliot Stokes, manager, brand management, Beanstalk
Jessica Qian, director, licensed consumer products, Hasbro
Kyle Lerner, senior licensing manager, Brand Central
The Expert
Honors long-standing contributors whose careers have deeply shaped the licensing industry.
NOMINEES:
David Gindi, president, Starwood Brands
Diane Bolduc, director, global licensed consumer products, toy and games, Hasbro
John Friend, head, global consumer products, XBOX
Liz Heard, director, licensing, WildBrain CPLG
Michael Connolly, chief executive officer, Retail Monster
Susan Bolsover, managing director/founder, Lightbulb Licensing
The Brand Builder
Celebrates the minds behind licensed products that drive significant reach, revenue and growth for brands.
NOMINEES:
Alex Sanson, senior brand manager, Magic Light Pictures
Beth Nock, director, brand marketing, King Features
David Sprei, commercial director, Penguin Random House
Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company
Fabienne Gilles, chief commercial officer, consumer product and family entertainment, Peyo Company
Françoise Guyonnet, chief executive officer, Copyrights and executive vice president, kids brands, STUDIOCANAL
Nick McWhorter, director, global licensing, CD Projekt Red
The Influencer
Recognizes those who uplift the industry through thought leadership, mentorship and public contributions that inspire peers.
NOMINEES:
Genna Rosenberg, chief executive officer, GennComm
George Wade, owner, Bay Laurel Advisors
Jo Redfern, independent media consultant
Julie Turkel, founder, managing partner, Julie Turkel
Oliver Herzfeld, senior vice president, chief legal officer, Beanstalk
The License Global Influential 2024
Reserved for an individual demonstrating excellence across multiple areas, or whose work has created a transformative impact on the industry.
NOMINEES:
Alex Gomez, senior director, licensing and partnerships, SEGA
Jill Koch, senior vice president, licensing, Sanrio
Natalie Chan, director, location-based entertainment, APAC, Hasbro
Owen Rees, group head, licensing, Games Workshop
Ross Misher, chief executive officer, Brand Central
Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark
Suzy Lee Raia, senior vice president, global consumer products, “Bluey,” BBC Studios
