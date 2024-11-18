The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

More than 470 votes were sent in for this year’s License Global Influentials report.

+1
Patricia DeLuca, Ben Robertsand 1 more

November 18, 2024

3 Min Read
License Global Influentials 2024
License Global Influentials 2024License Global

The Influentials 2024 highlights the leaders reshaping the brand licensing industry, paying tribute to those who challenge norms, drive growth and lead with purpose. This year’s shortlisted individuals are recognized across categories that reflect their unique contributions to the field—from the visionaries and disruptors to the brand builders and changemakers redefining what’s possible.

To identify the most deserving nominees, License Global reached out to its global network with an open survey, inviting insights from across the brand licensing community. The response was extraordinary, with over 470 votes cast for a diverse group of trailblazers and game-changers—the highest engagement we’ve ever seen. From there, a board of editors and Global Licensing Group leaders carefully reviewed each nomination, considering not only popular votes but also the individual merits of each candidate.

The Innovator

Recognizes an individual advancing industry standards in areas like sustainability, business practices and product design.

NOMINEES:

Christian Bayley, global head, licensing and consumer products, Roblox

Eric Wood, senior vice president, publishing, Scopely

Jason Easy, vice president, global licensing, All3Media International

Kelly Easterling and Caitlin Maloney, Original X Productions

Related:Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with Cloudco Entertainment

Kim Krizelman, vice president, brand management, Beanstalk

Le Zhang, chief executive officer and co-founder, Spaceport.xyz

Ned Ward, associate director, marketing, planning and strategy, entertainment council, Walmart

The Change Maker

Celebrates those who foster meaningful change, creating programs that champion diversity, inclusion and progress.

NOMINEES:

Allana Holmes, commercial director, Hunter Price International

April Showers, founder and chief executive officer, Afro Unicorn

Emmanuel Fordjour, senior vice president, finance and business analytics, Beanstalk

Kathleen Lin Wo, senior account manager, licensing, The LEGO Group

Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide

The Collaborator

Honors leaders who have pioneered exceptional cross-category brand or product collaborations.

NOMINEES:

Catrina O’Brien, director, licensed consumer products, U.K., Hasbro

Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company

Gavin Johnson, head, licensing and new business development, Manchester City Football Club

Kerri Estreich, senior director, licensing, Sesame Workshop

Michael Almeida, managing director, Joester Loria Group

Philippe Glorieux, chief marketing officer and board member, Peyo Company

Related:BBC Studios, Reality+ Partner to Bring ‘Top Gear’ into The Sandbox Metaverse

Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark

The Disruptor

Recognizes individuals who inspire the licensing community to embrace new business approaches or philosophies.

NOMINEES:

Damian Treece, senior licensing manager, Bravado International Group

Jenn Nuccio, vice president, licensing, Innovative Designs

Lexi De Forest, vice president, business development, Brand Central   

Ruth Henriquez, head, licensing, publishing and location-based experiences, Mattel EMEA

Todd Kaufman, vice president, strategy and partnerships, Beanstalk

The Newcomer

Acknowledges emerging talents making an immediate impact in the first 10 years in their licensing careers.

NOMINEES:

Berit Ginsberg, brand marketing manager, King Features Syndicate, Hearst

Elliot Stokes, manager, brand management, Beanstalk

Jessica Qian, director, licensed consumer products, Hasbro

Kyle Lerner, senior licensing manager, Brand Central

The Expert

Honors long-standing contributors whose careers have deeply shaped the licensing industry.

NOMINEES:

David Gindi, president, Starwood Brands

Diane Bolduc, director, global licensed consumer products, toy and games, Hasbro

John Friend, head, global consumer products, XBOX

Liz Heard, director, licensing, WildBrain CPLG

Related:Geek Club, CircuitMess Partner with Warner Bros. to Launch 'Rick and Morty' Butter Bot

Michael Connolly, chief executive officer, Retail Monster

Susan Bolsover, managing director/founder, Lightbulb Licensing

The Brand Builder

Celebrates the minds behind licensed products that drive significant reach, revenue and growth for brands.

NOMINEES:

Alex Sanson, senior brand manager, Magic Light Pictures

Beth Nock, director, brand marketing, King Features

David Sprei, commercial director, Penguin Random House

Ernest Savo, senior director, global licensing and business development, The Hershey Company

Fabienne Gilles, chief commercial officer, consumer product and family entertainment, Peyo Company

Françoise Guyonnet, chief executive officer, Copyrights and executive vice president, kids brands, STUDIOCANAL

Nick McWhorter, director, global licensing, CD Projekt Red

The Influencer

Recognizes those who uplift the industry through thought leadership, mentorship and public contributions that inspire peers.

NOMINEES:

Genna Rosenberg, chief executive officer, GennComm

George Wade, owner, Bay Laurel Advisors

Jo Redfern, independent media consultant

Julie Turkel, founder, managing partner, Julie Turkel          

Oliver Herzfeld, senior vice president, chief legal officer, Beanstalk

The License Global Influential 2024

Reserved for an individual demonstrating excellence across multiple areas, or whose work has created a transformative impact on the industry.

NOMINEES:

Alex Gomez, senior director, licensing and partnerships, SEGA

Jill Koch, senior vice president, licensing, Sanrio

Natalie Chan, director, location-based entertainment, APAC, Hasbro

Owen Rees, group head, licensing, Games Workshop

Ross Misher, chief executive officer, Brand Central

Sarah Jackson, global director, license and brands, Primark

Suzy Lee Raia, senior vice president, global consumer products, “Bluey,” BBC Studios

Read more about:

The InfluentialsRobloxAll3MediaBeanstalkWalmartHunter Price InternationalAfro UnicornLEGOPeanutsHasbroThe Hershey CompanyManchester CitySesame WorkshopThe Joester Loria GroupThe SmurfsPrimarkBravadoBrand CentralMattelHearstXboxWildBrain CPLGRetail MonsterMagic Light PicturesKing FeaturesPenguin Random HouseSTUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILYSEGASanrioGames WorkshopBBCGlobalLicense Global Original

About the Authors

Patricia DeLuca

Patricia DeLuca

Senior Managing Editor, License Global

Patricia DeLuca currently serves as License Global's Senior Managing Editor.

See more from Patricia DeLuca
Ben Roberts

Ben Roberts

Content Director, License Global

See more from Ben Roberts
License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

2024 Products of Change Conference
Trends and Insights
Products of Change Conference 2024: From 'Nice to Have' to 'Need to Have'
Products of Change Conference 2024: From 'Nice to Have' to 'Need to Have'

Nov 7, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination