Sesame Workshop Names Managing Director for South Africa

Onyinye Nwaneri will assume her role at Sesame Workshop South Africa in January.

November 22, 2024

Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” and “Takalani Sesame,” has named Dr. Onyinye (Onyi) Nwaneri managing director for South Africa. She will be responsible for leading Sesame Workshop’s South African operations and long-term growth strategy into Africa, leveraging the strength of the locally produced “Takalani Sesame,” and broadening the Workshop’s commitment within the country and vision across the continent to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. She will report to Lesley Bourns, senior vice president, international social impact, Sesame Workshop.  

“For over two decades, Onyi has built a strong track record as an organizational leader in the social impact sector in South Africa, building and guiding programs that support children’s development starting in the critical early years,” says Bourns. “Her extensive background in driving strategic, operational growth, along with her passion for impactful development programs, will be invaluable as she leads the Workshop’s South Africa team into an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.” 

Most recently, Nwaneri has served as group chief officer at Afrika Tikkun, a social enterprise made up of a nonprofit child and youth development organization and a for-profit recruitment, training, and placement company. She has dedicated the last 15 years in various roles at the organization, supporting children and youth as part of its mandate to nurture young lives and empower communities. Prior to her tenure with Afrika Tikkun, she worked with the United Nations Development Program, Regency Foundation Networx, and practiced corporate, commercial, and litigation law at various law firms in Nigeria. 

“When we reach children in their early years, we help shape a strong foundation for success throughout their lives,” says Nwaneri. “Sesame Workshop has demonstrated the power of this investment as a leading innovator in children’s education for South Africa and countries around the world. I am proud to join their dynamic, inspirational team, and excited to help shape the Workshop’s strategic vision to reach children, families, and caregivers and support a future full of opportunity for all.” 

Sesame Workshop South Africa (SWSA) has reached millions of children across the country with critical early education and lessons about respect and the humanity of others — including fundamental values like sharing, caring, and being kind. “Takalani Sesame”premiered on SABC TV in 2000, incorporating South Africa’s six languages and delivering high-quality engaging, educational content. SWSA has made history throughout the years, most recently launching an initiative to increase the engagement of male caregivers within families and communities. Other notable successes include developing the first-ever preschool curriculum to address HIV/AIDS, introducing Kami, an HIV+ Muppet; launching outreach activities in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Free State to bring early learning to families and teachers; and bringing learning through play across South Africa, harnessing the power of the beloved Muppets of “Takalani Sesame.” 

