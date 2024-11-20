RWS Global Names Veronica Hart Chief Growth Officer

RWS Global has announced further expansion into location-based entertainment experiences in Asia with the opening of a new headquarters in Shanghai. The end-to-end professional services RWS Global provides worldwide will be expanded in Asia to include master planning, design, build, execution and operations for cruise, theater and sports clients through a new strategic partnership with leading creators from Max-Matching Entertainments. 

Continued worldwide growth for RWS Global, including a new office in Orlando and the new Shanghai headquarters, will be led by Veronica Hart as the newly appointed chief growth officer. Hart will leverage her extensive experience in franchise planning, global licensing, strategic planning, retail and brand positioning to guide and elevate the company’s marketing, business and client strategy across all markets. Hart has spent more than two decades in leadership roles at Paramount, HIT Entertainment, Sesame Workshop and CBS Studios among others, and now transitions from a board position to full-time executive with RWS Global.  

“After nearly three decades of serving Asia with projects including Nickelodeon Playtime, Lao Niu Children’s Discovery Museum and Science Center Singapore, RWS Global is underscoring our leadership in this market by opening a full-time office in Shanghai and expanding to include our end-to-end suite of services that promises unforgettable live moments,” says Ryan Stana, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, RWS Global. “There is simply no better expert in the entertainment industry to lead our worldwide growth than Veronica Hart.” 

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of partnering with incredible brands and amazing people around the world, none more inspiring than those within RWS Global,” says Veronica Hart, chief growth officer, RWS Global. “I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to further elevating experiences and opportunities for our talent, brands, clients, guests and fans.” 

The teams based full-time in the new RWS Global Shanghai and Orlando offices will be supported by offices in New York City, Cincinnati, London and Sydney plus dedicated full-service rehearsal spaces at RWS Studios in NYC and the U.K.  

As part of the expansion, RWS Global and Max-Matching Entertainments, a prominent player in the location-based entertainment industry in Asia, has announced a strategic partnership to transform the entertainment landscape in China. The partnership will capitalize on Max-Matching’s strengths in operational excellence, local market expertise, and resources, alongside RWS Global’s innovative capabilities and global network, to develop and deliver award-winning entertainment products and experiences in China. The Shanghai office also positions the company to tap into new opportunities by providing immersive content to Max-Matching’s ongoing IP projects in China which include Top Park, the largest international IP-themed Family Entertainment Centers (FEC) cluster in Asia which will house the world premiere of “Peppa Pig” Ice World, the first Crayola experience outside of United States, and themed experiences of brands by key IP holders, Hasbro, Mattel and WildBrain. 

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for us to harness RWS Global’s extensive expertise and innovative practices to deliver even more engaging and unique experiences including themed experiences on cruise lines, award-winning musicals and top-selling concerts to the Chinese market,” says Owen Zhao, founder and president, Max-Matching Entertainments. “We look forward to this remarkable journey ahead and are excited about the potential this partnership holds for our company and our valued audiences in China and beyond.”  

“We believe this synergy will foster exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in the entertainment sector,” adds Stana. “We look forward to delivering groundbreaking experiences that will redefine entertainment as we know it.”

