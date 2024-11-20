Republic Records Kids & Family Unveils Holiday Albums from ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ and MusicClubKids
Two new children’s albums focus on kids’ properties for the holiday season.
November 20, 2024
With the holidays fast approaching, Republic Records Kids & Family is revealing two new holiday albums. This season, both “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and MusicClubKids! are releasing albums designed to bring children and parents together in celebration.
First is “Meowy Christmas,” a playful album inspired by DreamWorks Animation's series “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” Featuring songs like “Holiday Sprinkles” and “Jingle Meows,” Gabby and her gang aim to sprinkle in everything kids love about the holiday season.
“Fans around the world will be singing along to celebrate the holidays with Gabby, Pandy and the rest of the gang,” says Bree Bowles, senior vice president, Republic Records Kids & Family.
On the other side is “Deck the Halls” with MusicClubKids! The music group brings a fresh twist to classic carols like “Jingle Bells” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” Grammy-nominated producer, Eric Foster White, reinterprets these tunes with a modern soundscape.
Both albums are out now.
