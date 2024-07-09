MGA Entertainment Expands Lines Inspired by ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Extending its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), MGA Entertainment has announced new collections from its mini collectible brand, MGA’s Miniverse. The new lines are inspired by some of the most popular films from Warner Bros. Discovery, adding to the existing portfolio of licensed products with WBDGCP. Most recent lines included collectibles inspired by “Elf” and “Wonka,” with the newest inspired by “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings,” both launching July 21.

“MGA is proud to announce that the global sensation, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini, will now feature all-new collector lines as we extend our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products – and just in time for the holiday gifting season,” says Isaac Larian, founder, chief executive officer, MGA Entertainment. “Miniature lovers, collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts and fans of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will love to create and display these new additions to their collections. And just keep watching; as there is a lot more to come.”

MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions is a collection of hyper-realistic, mini replicas of popular items and artifacts from the “Harry Potter” films. The collection is designed for kidults who foster their childhood nostalgia via merch or entertainment and comes in 15 styles to collect, including 12 core styles and three rare, limited-edition chase items.

Fans of Middle-earth will also be able to enjoy mystery ball-shaped capsules that include “The Lord of the Rings”-inspired minis to make. These hyper-realistic and detailed minis are created then cured with UV or daylight for permanent display and come in 15 styles to collect.