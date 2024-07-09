MGA Entertainment Expands Lines Inspired by ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Newest mini collectible collaborations with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products feature MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions, MGA’s Miniverse Make it Mini The Lord of the Rings and more.

License Global

July 9, 2024

"Harry Potter" Make It Mini Potions, MGA Entertainment
"Harry Potter" Make It Mini PotionsMGA Entertainment

Extending its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), MGA Entertainment has announced new collections from its mini collectible brand, MGA’s Miniverse. The new lines are inspired by some of the most popular films from Warner Bros. Discovery, adding to the existing portfolio of licensed products with WBDGCP. Most recent lines included collectibles inspired by “Elf” and “Wonka,” with the newest inspired by “Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings,” both launching July 21.

“MGA is proud to announce that the global sensation, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini, will now feature all-new collector lines as we extend our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products – and just in time for the holiday gifting season,” says Isaac Larian, founder, chief executive officer, MGA Entertainment. “Miniature lovers, collectors, pop-culture enthusiasts and fans of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will love to create and display these new additions to their collections. And just keep watching; as there is a lot more to come.”

MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions is a collection of hyper-realistic, mini replicas of popular items and artifacts from the “Harry Potter” films. The collection is designed for kidults who foster their childhood nostalgia via merch or entertainment and comes in 15 styles to collect, including 12 core styles and three rare, limited-edition chase items.

Fans of Middle-earth will also be able to enjoy mystery ball-shaped capsules that include “The Lord of the Rings”-inspired minis to make. These hyper-realistic and detailed minis are created then cured with UV or daylight for permanent display and come in 15 styles to collect.

MGA EntertainmentWarner Bros. Consumer ProductsWarner Bros. DiscoveryHarry PotterLord of the RingsElfGlobal

License Global

License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

