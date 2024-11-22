Mantic Games Launches “Halo: Flashpoint” Tabletop Game

Mantic Games, an independent tabletop games studio, has announced the launch of “Halo: Flashpoint,” the officially licensed tactical miniatures game set in the universe of the renowned Halo sci-fi video game franchise.  

“Flashpoint” is a two-player game that brings the War Games combat arena from the Halo franchise to tabletop gaming. It features iconic troop types, weapons, and game modes from the Halo universe. The game is easy to learn but challenging to master, rewarding players for strategic thinking under pressure. 

With pre-assembled miniatures representing red and blue teams, “Flashpoint” emphasizes a tactical experience where positioning and movement play crucial roles. Each battle presents a unique combination of innovative gameplay, challenging combat, and creative problem-solving. 

“It’s a dream come true to bring the fast-paced action of the Halo universe to life on tabletop with our partners at Microsoft,” says Ronnie Renton, Mantic Games. “‘Flashpoint’ is enjoying a truly fantastic reception already, and fans can look forward to organized play, new releases, and some very exciting surprises in 2025. In fact, I think we’re just getting started.” 

“Seeing the passion and consideration that Mantic have put into this collaboration, we know the Halo franchise is in great hands,” says John Friend, head, Xbox Gaming Consumer Products. “We're always thrilled to see a strong response from the Halo community for the amazing products our partners create." 

Related:Xbox: Gaming Evolved

In the buildup to its full retail launch, “Halo: Flashpoint” has seen unprecedented demand for pre-orders, with a second printing already planned for early 2025. This initial wave’s success reflects the excitement among fans of both “Halo” and tabletop games. 

“Mantic has done an incredible job of bringing 'Halo’s’ multiplayer gameplay into the tabletop space,” says Indiana Shirley, video game licensing manager, Beanstalk, the licensing agency for Microsoft that brokered the partnership between Mantic Games and “Halo.” “As a ‘Halo’ fan, it’s been a joy seeing the two being brought together, and players can really appreciate the care and dedication Mantic have shown in staying true to the franchise. We can’t wait for the game launch and the many exciting things to come in 2025.” 

The “Halo: Flashpoint” game rolled out in U.S. stores on Nov. 16 and will be available in the U.K. and across Europe from Nov. 30.

