Jackie Robinson Appoints IMG To Expand Legacy and Brand Offerings

The Jackie Robinson Estate has named IMG its exclusive global licensing agency, aiming to expand the influence of the baseball legend’s legacy through strategic licensing and brand collaborations. The partnership will develop a range of products and experiences and enhance digital and media initiatives to connect Robinson's story to audiences worldwide.

This multi-year agreement builds on IMG’s existing partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF), established in 2020. This partnership has focused on licensing programs and cause marketing to support minority students in higher education.

Under the new deal, IMG will expand its efforts by creating products such as jerseys, sneakers, apparel, collectibles, video games and more. IMG will also develop institutional marketing campaigns to celebrate Robinson’s achievements and values, including activations for Jackie Robinson Day on Apr. 15, the anniversary of his historic debut as Major League Baseball’s first Black player.

The partnership will also elevate Robinson’s digital and media footprint through engaging content, publishing opportunities, interactive experiences, and media collaborations that showcase his impact on baseball and civil rights.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with IMG to honor Jackie’s legacy in new, innovative ways," says David Robinson, Jackie and Rachel Robinson’s son. “As we celebrate the Dodgers’ recent victory, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on Jackie’s profound impact – he truly changed the face and spirit of sports and championed equality throughout American society with relentless courage. Through this partnership, we’re excited to bring his story to life for new generations, honoring his legacy with engaging activations that highlight his role as a trailblazer and advocate for social justice.”

“Partnering with the Jackie Robinson Estate is a true honor,” says Brett Weiss, vice president, licensing and business development, IMG. “Jackie’s legacy extends far beyond baseball, leaving an indelible mark on American sports and culture. We are committed to preserving and promoting his remarkable story through creative and impactful licensing initiatives and partnerships. We look forward to leveraging our experience with JRF, along with our sports expertise and global network, to give fans around the world new ways to experience Jackie’s magic.”

IMG’s prior work with JRF includes collaborations with Chevrolet, DraftKings and Chock Full O’ Nuts, where Robinson served as the first Black vice president of a major American corporation. These strategic collaborations have generated significant funds to support the foundation’s educational and community initiatives, including scholarships, resources and inspiration for future generations.