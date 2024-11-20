Jackie Robinson Appoints IMG To Expand Legacy and Brand Offerings

New licensing initiatives honor the baseball icon through products, media and cause-driven campaigns.

License Global, Content Editor

November 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Jackie Robinson x Nike, IMG
Jackie Robinson x NikeIMG

The Jackie Robinson Estate has named IMG its exclusive global licensing agency, aiming to expand the influence of the baseball legend’s legacy through strategic licensing and brand collaborations. The partnership will develop a range of products and experiences and enhance digital and media initiatives to connect Robinson's story to audiences worldwide.

This multi-year agreement builds on IMG’s existing partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF), established in 2020. This partnership has focused on licensing programs and cause marketing to support minority students in higher education.

Under the new deal, IMG will expand its efforts by creating products such as jerseys, sneakers, apparel, collectibles, video games and more. IMG will also develop institutional marketing campaigns to celebrate Robinson’s achievements and values, including activations for Jackie Robinson Day on Apr. 15, the anniversary of his historic debut as Major League Baseball’s first Black player.

The partnership will also elevate Robinson’s digital and media footprint through engaging content, publishing opportunities, interactive experiences, and media collaborations that showcase his impact on baseball and civil rights.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with IMG to honor Jackie’s legacy in new, innovative ways," says David Robinson, Jackie and Rachel Robinson’s son. “As we celebrate the Dodgers’ recent victory, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on Jackie’s profound impact – he truly changed the face and spirit of sports and championed equality throughout American society with relentless courage. Through this partnership, we’re excited to bring his story to life for new generations, honoring his legacy with engaging activations that highlight his role as a trailblazer and advocate for social justice.”

Related:UCLA Debuts Jackie Robinson Apparel

“Partnering with the Jackie Robinson Estate is a true honor,” says Brett Weiss, vice president, licensing and business development, IMG. “Jackie’s legacy extends far beyond baseball, leaving an indelible mark on American sports and culture. We are committed to preserving and promoting his remarkable story through creative and impactful licensing initiatives and partnerships. We look forward to leveraging our experience with JRF, along with our sports expertise and global network, to give fans around the world new ways to experience Jackie’s magic.”

IMG’s prior work with JRF includes collaborations with Chevrolet, DraftKings and Chock Full O’ Nuts, where Robinson served as the first Black vice president of a major American corporation. These strategic collaborations have generated significant funds to support the foundation’s educational and community initiatives, including scholarships, resources and inspiration for future generations.

Read more about:

IMGGlobal

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Black Friday sales.
Retail News & Trends
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday
Promotions Expected to Drive Holiday Shopping Beyond Black Friday

Nov 20, 2024

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination