Infinite Acquisitions Partners Announce LOI with Oceaneering International to Acquire Oceaneering Entertainment Systems

In addition, Infinite and Falcon’s Beyond Global announced a Letter of Intent (LOI) for Falcon’s to Operate Oceaneering Entertainment Systems.

November 20, 2024

Infinite Acquisitions Partners (Infinite) has entered into a nonbinding LOI with Oceaneering International (OII) for Infinite to acquire Oceaneering Entertainment Systems (OES) through an acquisition of assets.  

In addition, Infinite and Falcon’s Beyond Global (Falcon’s Beyond) have entered into a nonbinding LOI for Falcon’s Beyond to operate OES. Infinite is a major stockholder of Falcon’s Beyond.  

OES, the entertainment-focused arm of OII, has been developing complex ride and show systems for over 25 years. OES and Falcon’s Beyond have collaborated on themed entertainment projects globally for over two decades. If transactions proceed, Infinite, as the owner of OES, will tap Falcon’s Beyond’s expertise to operate OES, including its development and support of trackless ride vehicles, flying theaters, and more. Falcon’s Beyond would seek to employ key OES staff to operate OES.  

“We are excited about the opportunity to own and grow OES,” says Lucas Demerau, president, Infinite. “We believe that Falcon’s expertise in experiential themed entertainment and technology makes them a great fit, and they’ll be able to operate and further amplify the OES brand.”  

“We are thrilled to pursue the opportunity to operate OES and to build upon OES’ legacy of innovation powered by world-class employees,” says Cecil D. Magpuri, chief executive officer, Falcon’s Beyond. “This strategic move would further bolster Falcon’s Beyond’s platform as a world-class entertainment provider.”  

“Falcon’s innovative attraction development and storytelling prowess make it an ideal operator of OES,” says Dave Mauck, vice president, general manager, OII. “Existing OES customers would remain customers of OES, with Falcon’s Beyond servicing the contracts and providing the same high quality and level of service that has built OES’s stellar reputation.”  

The transactions involving Infinite, OII, OES and Falcon’s Beyond are subject to ongoing discussions, due diligence and the execution of binding agreements, and there is no assurance that binding agreements for the transactions will be executed. 

