Geek Club, CircuitMess Partner with Warner Bros. to Launch 'Rick and Morty' Butter Bot

AI-powered desk companion brings the iconic butter-passing robot to life for fans and tech enthusiasts.

November 19, 2024

Geek Club and CircuitMess have partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to introduce an AI-powered Butter Bot inspired by the Adult Swim series, "Rick and Morty." The officially licensed product reimagines the iconic butter-passing robot from Season 1, Episode 9, as an AI interactive desk companion in the real world.  

The Butter Bot, now available via a Kickstarter campaign, combines humor and advanced technology to create a multifunctional robot for fans and tech enthusiasts. Equipped with AI capabilities, a live camera feed, and a custom remote for precise movement, the Butter Bot offers more than a nod to the show—it's an engaging tool for learning and entertainment.  

This project marks another milestone in the collaboration between Geek Club and CircuitMess, following their successful Kickstarter campaign for an AI-powered Mars Rover inspired by NASA's Perseverance. CircuitMess, based in Croatia, specializes in STEM DIY kits, while U.S.-headquartered Geek Club specializes in robot and space-themed products.  

"Partnering with WBDGCP on this project has been an exciting next step in our collaboration with CircuitMess," says Nicolas Deladerrière, co-founder, Geek Club. "The Butter Bot is a testament to what happens when creativity, technology, and fandom collide. We're excited to see the support and engagement from the community as we launch our Kickstarter campaign."  

"Bringing the Butter Bot from 'Rick and Morty' into the real world has been an incredible journey," says Albert Gajšak, chief executive officer, CircuitMess. "We've poured our hearts into creating a product that not only honors the original character but also adds a whole new level of interactivity and functionality. We can't wait to see how fans will use and enjoy it."   

