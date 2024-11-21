Fred Rogers Productions, 9 Story Brands Expand ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ Licensing Program

Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands, the worldwide licensing agent for the series, have announced they are expanding the licensing program for the PBS KIDS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” The licensing roster now includes over 25 new and existing licensees, offering a broad range of products designed to bring the show’s core themes of empathy, imagination, and emotional empowerment into everyday life.

Upcoming products will cater to diverse needs, including sensory and accessibility-focused items, as well as budget-friendly options. Categories include apparel, baby products, first aid, food, party supplies, publishing, toys and more.

“We are thrilled to be able to work with such a wide-ranging group of innovative and exceptional licensees,” says Matt Shiels, vice president, business and legal affairs, Fred Rogers Productions. “We look forward to the arrival of the newest ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ offerings, which are designed to support preschoolers at their own ability levels and stages of development as the brand has strived to do over the last 12 years.”

The offerings include several inventive items to assist with emotional support, sensory development and more. These include:

Gifts of Joy - Daniel Tiger Calming Corner Kit: A sensory and fidget developmental product featuring social-emotional learning activities designed to help children effectively recognize and manage their emotions)

Glo Pals: Water-activated light-up cubes and character figures to support sensory development, cause and effect, cognitive and fine motor skills and color recognition.

Kinder Cloth: Cloth diapering products.

Meemzy Magic: Sensory play kits.

Soulbaby: Bamboo clothing offerings, including medically accessible apparel for toddlers and babies.

Other “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” licensed products coming to retail include:

ACI International: Footwear

Good2Grow: Drinks and snacks

Impact Merchandising : Apparel and accessories, including Daniel Tiger Ears

Jakks Pacific: Toys, including “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Bungalow Shape Sorter (selected for both the Clamour Influencer Guide and The Toy Insider’s Holiday Gift Guide) and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” Trolley Seek and Find

JK2 Apparel : Kids fashion apparel

Keep Going First Aid :Travel-friendly first aid kits

Kidstir : Cooking kits

Simon & Schuster: New books, including “A Bandage for Miss Elaina” (selected for the Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center), “Things That Go in the Neighborhood” and “Daniel Tiger’s Delightful Tales”

Souvenir Source: Magnets, key chains, drinkware and other souvenir items.

Tonies: New audio story toys

Vapor Apparel – Sun protective shirts

Yoto : Audio player system, with introductions such as “Potty Time” (audio card) and “Goodbye Blue Fish” (digital audio card)

In addition, Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands have renewed partnerships with Skip Hop (toddler products and gear) and Mighty Mojo Toys (toys, games, party goods/stationery and more) for their existing “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” product ranges. Additional licensing partnership renewals include:

Hybrid : Apparel, expanding into adult sizes

Carter Joey : Backpacks and patches

Weatherman Umbrella : Umbrellas

Cottage Door Press : Novelty publishing

PAPP International : Specialty publishing, expanding to activity books

HGP : Toys which are expanding to include water toys

Fred Rogers Productions is also continuing its experiential and merchandise collaborations. These include partnerships with Palace Entertainment, which operates amusement, water, and animal parks; Amazon, through a curated selection of licensed products; Toys 'R' Us shops located within Macy’s, now in its second year; and the availability of licensed food items in-store at Fred Meyer, Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart, and online through Amazon, Thrive Market, Walgreens and Walmart.

