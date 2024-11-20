First Bo Diddley ‘The Originator’ Bobbleheads Unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobbleheads featuring Bo Diddley, the influential American rock and roll singer, guitarist and songwriter who was known as “The Originator” because of the role he played in the transition from blues music to rock 'n’ roll. The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Bo Diddley’s estate.

The collection features three bobbleheads of Bo Diddley all with his signature rectangular guitar. The first bobblehead features a young Bo Diddley standing with his guitar in a red suit. The second features an older Diddley wearing his signature hat and playing his guitar. The last bobblehead features Diddley riding his custom motorcycle and waving with his guitar strapped around his shoulder. The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,024, are currently available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

"We’re excited to unveil the first bobbleheads of the legendary Bo Diddley as a tribute to the remarkable and groundbreaking musician,” says Phil Sklar, co-founder and chief executive officer, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “As one of the most influential performers of rock music’s early period, these bobbleheads are sure to be a must-have for music fans everywhere.”

