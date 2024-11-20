First Bo Diddley ‘The Originator’ Bobbleheads Unveiled
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame reveals latest offerings.
November 20, 2024
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobbleheads featuring Bo Diddley, the influential American rock and roll singer, guitarist and songwriter who was known as “The Originator” because of the role he played in the transition from blues music to rock 'n’ roll. The special edition bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Bo Diddley’s estate.
The collection features three bobbleheads of Bo Diddley all with his signature rectangular guitar. The first bobblehead features a young Bo Diddley standing with his guitar in a red suit. The second features an older Diddley wearing his signature hat and playing his guitar. The last bobblehead features Diddley riding his custom motorcycle and waving with his guitar strapped around his shoulder. The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,024, are currently available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
"We’re excited to unveil the first bobbleheads of the legendary Bo Diddley as a tribute to the remarkable and groundbreaking musician,” says Phil Sklar, co-founder and chief executive officer, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “As one of the most influential performers of rock music’s early period, these bobbleheads are sure to be a must-have for music fans everywhere.”
Read more about:Global
About the Author
You May Also Like
Barbie Honors Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief with Inspiring Women DollNov 20, 2024|3 Min Read
Jackie Robinson Appoints IMG To Expand Legacy and Brand OfferingsNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
Infinite Acquisitions Partners Announce LOI with Oceaneering International to Acquire Oceaneering Entertainment SystemsNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
Emoji Appoints Marca.Me as Licensing AgentNov 20, 2024|1 Min Read
Latest Video
Recommended For You
The September 2024 Issue is Out Now
LATEST ISSUE
Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024
The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.