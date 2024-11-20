Emoji Appoints Marca.Me as Licensing Agent
The agency will help emoji reach consumers throughout Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.
November 20, 2024
Emoji - The Iconic Brand has appointed Marca.Me am its licensing agent for the Peru, Colombia and Ecuador markets. The partnership will strengthen emoji - The Iconic Brand’s reach across these key regions, introducing innovative and engaging products to even more consumers in the Andean territories.
Through this collaboration, emoji - The Iconic Brand and Marca.Me will unlock new opportunities to diversify across multiple product categories and reach a broader consumer base. Marca.Me will lead with targeted commercial strategies to boost emoji brand’s retail impact and deepen consumer connections across these markets.
“Collaborating with emoji - The Iconic Brand is an exciting opportunity that aligns perfectly with our vision,” say Patricia Berrocal and Sandro Ruju, co-founders, Marca.Me, in a joint statement. “This partnership enables us to explore new product avenues and create connections between iconic brands and impactful market opportunities.”
“Our partnership with Marca.Me marks an inspiring new chapter for emoji - The Iconic Brand,” says Paulina Pérez, vice president, licensing and operations, the emoji company. “With their innovative approach and deep understanding of the local market, we are confident in the potential for growth in these territories. We look forward to a future filled with innovative initiatives and continued expansion, and we’re excited to see the positive impact of this collaboration.”
Read more about:The Emoji CompanyEmojiSouth America
About the Author
You May Also Like
Barbie Honors Prima Ballerina Maria Tallchief with Inspiring Women DollNov 20, 2024|3 Min Read
Jackie Robinson Appoints IMG To Expand Legacy and Brand OfferingsNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
Infinite Acquisitions Partners Announce LOI with Oceaneering International to Acquire Oceaneering Entertainment SystemsNov 20, 2024|2 Min Read
Laura Ashley Partners with JLA For Luxe Bath CollectionNov 20, 2024|1 Min Read
Latest Video
Recommended For You
The September 2024 Issue is Out Now
LATEST ISSUE
Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024
The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.