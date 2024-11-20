Emoji Appoints Marca.Me as Licensing Agent

Emoji - The Iconic Brand has appointed Marca.Me am its licensing agent for the Peru, Colombia and Ecuador markets. The partnership will strengthen emoji - The Iconic Brand’s reach across these key regions, introducing innovative and engaging products to even more consumers in the Andean territories.

Through this collaboration, emoji - The Iconic Brand and Marca.Me will unlock new opportunities to diversify across multiple product categories and reach a broader consumer base. Marca.Me will lead with targeted commercial strategies to boost emoji brand’s retail impact and deepen consumer connections across these markets.

“Collaborating with emoji - The Iconic Brand is an exciting opportunity that aligns perfectly with our vision,” say Patricia Berrocal and Sandro Ruju, co-founders, Marca.Me, in a joint statement. “This partnership enables us to explore new product avenues and create connections between iconic brands and impactful market opportunities.”

“Our partnership with Marca.Me marks an inspiring new chapter for emoji - The Iconic Brand,” says Paulina Pérez, vice president, licensing and operations, the emoji company. “With their innovative approach and deep understanding of the local market, we are confident in the potential for growth in these territories. We look forward to a future filled with innovative initiatives and continued expansion, and we’re excited to see the positive impact of this collaboration.”