Dungeons & Dragons 50th Anniversary Double Vinyl Releases
The album is available for purchase now.
November 19, 2024
Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division have announced the release of “Dungeons & Dragons – Bardic Inspiration: A Musical Journey through the Forgotten Realms.” The album was created by acclaimed composer, Michael Gatt, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and is available now in vinyl, Dolby Atmos and digital formats.
The album presents 12 original tracks created to evoke locations within D&D’s Forgotten Realms. Each track serves as an aural homage to the lore and adventures that have defined D&D for half a century.
Co-producer Jeremy Jarvis and visual artistic director AJ Hanneld joined Michael Gatt in a sweeping tour of the Sword Coast, bringing together unexpected instruments, otherworldly textures and a mesmerizing 40-person choir. The album contains artwork and bespoke designs by the renowned agency TBWA\Chiat\Day.
“Bardic Inspiration: A Musical Journey through the Forgotten Realms” is available at retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Additionally, the album is available to stream on all major platforms.
