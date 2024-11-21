Deddy Bears Enter the Metaverse Through Roblox
Innov8 Creative Academy and Supersocial team up to create an immersive, interactive experience launching next year.
November 21, 2024
Innov8 Creative Academy, the creators of the Deddy Bears plush collectibles, have announced a new licensing partnership with Supersocial, a leader in virtual world development. Through this partnership, Supersocial will bring the Deddy Bears brand to life in an immersive Roblox experience. This experience will feature stunning graphics, customizable avatars and interactive, community-driven gameplay. Additionally, it will offer exclusive virtual merchandise and in-game content to enhance fan engagement. The experience is set to launch in Feb. 2025.
“We’re thrilled to see Deddy Bears continue to capture the hearts of fans worldwide, and the overwhelming response to our plush collectibles has been nothing short of incredible,” says Gavin Lawler, founder and chief executive officer, Innov8 Creative Academy. “As Deddy Bears grows in popularity, expanding into the virtual world feels like a natural next step. Partnering with Supersocial to bring our brand to life in the metaverse allows us to connect with our community in exciting new ways, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the creepy-cool and edgy charm of Deddy Bears in Roblox this spring.”
"Our goal at Supersocial is to constantly find new ways to bring unique and compelling brands into the virtual world, and Deddy Bears is a perfect partner for this mission," says Yon Raz-Fridman, chief executive officer and founder, Supersocial. "The rich storytelling, distinctive characters and strong connection fans have with Deddy Bears creates a foundation for a truly immersive Roblox experience. We’re looking forward to collaborating with Innov8 Creative Academy to build an unforgettable space for fans to interact with their favorite characters in a new way."
