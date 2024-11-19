BBC Studios, Reality+ Partner to Bring ‘Top Gear’ into The Sandbox Metaverse

Players can immerse themselves in a virtual “Top Gear,” saving “The Stigverse” from The Digital Stig’s defective clones, The Gits.

"The Stigverse" BBC Studios, Reality+
"The Stigverse"BBC Studios/Reality+

BBC Studios has teamed up with Reality+, the game studio behind “Doctor Who: World’s Apart,” to launch a new digital “Top Gear” experience based on the motoring media brand.  “The Stigverse” is a free-to-play experience on The Sandbox, a social gaming platform, that contains classic “Top Gear” highlights, including custom builds and iconic moments from the show. 

In “The Stigverse,” players navigate several themed zones inspired by Top Gear's engineering challenges to capture rogue clones of The Digital Stig, known as The Gits. Each zone presents fun challenges, from building the world's fastest tractor, The Trak-Tor, to racing down a snowy slalom and running a daring gauntlet in a scrapyard. Players will help the Top Gear Crew restore order and deal with the chaos caused by characters like Unfortunate Git, Flamin’ Git and the main antagonist, Science Git. 

From off-road mayhem in the All-Terrain Zone to wrecking stuff in The Scrapyard, players will be faced with fun-packed challenges as they attempt to tame The Digital Stig’s defective clones. 

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘The Stigverse’ to ‘Top Gear’ fans and The Sandbox players worldwide,” says Tony Pearce, chief executive officer, Reality+. “This experience is a love letter to the world of Top Gear, offering a unique blend of engaging gameplay, captivating challenges, and unforgettable moments that will delight both longtime fans and newcomers alike.” 

“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Top Gear’ into The Sandbox, as it offers us a fantastic opportunity to reimagine the world of Top Gear for a new digital audience, and we can’t wait to see players dive into the chaos and challenges of ‘The Stigverse,’” says Stephen Davies, senior vice president, global licensing, BBC Studios. 

“We’re proud to welcome ‘Top Gear’ in The Sandbox open metaverse,” says Sébastien Borget, co-founder and chief operating officer, The Sandbox. “‘The Stigverse’ has been designed to offer the millions of fans of the show a thrilling and immersive experience like never before. By reimagining iconic moments and engineering challenges from the show, players will be able to engage with ‘Top Gear’ in new and interactive ways, bringing the adrenaline and excitement of the series into the virtual world. This collaboration further highlights The Sandbox as a destination for creative entertainment and fan engagement, combining the power of gaming and culture.” 

