National Gallery Opens Café in Seoul

The National Gallery Company is furthering its international expansion with a new café in Seoul named Delicious Art.

Delicious Art is the National Gallery company’s first international café.

The shop, located at Lotte Shopping Mall, was designed by the creative team at Teo Yang Studio, who took architectural cues from the National Gallery building in London. Decorative elements include oversized replicas of Monet’s “The Water-Lily Pond” and Van Gogh’s “Van Gogh's Chair.” Menu items meld Asian and European flavors and include items such as Earl Grey Tea mixed with grapefruit, orange and lime gin drinks and more.

“This is a very exciting project opening the first Delicious Art international café in South Korea," says Judith Mather, buying and merchandising director, The National Gallery Company. "This is great for the global reach of the Delicious Art brand and the National Gallery, London. "I am looking forward to opening other cafés in the region in 2019.”

Visitors can also purchase merchandise from the National Gallery Company’s collection at the café.

The National Gallery’s Delicious Art café is open now at Songpa-gu, Shincheon-dong 29, Lotte World Mall 1F, in Seoul.

A second Delicious Art Cafe will open in Feb. 2019 at the L7 Hotel in Myeongdong.