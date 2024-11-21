‘You Don't Know Peanuts’ Podcast Launches from Peanuts Worldwide and The Press Democrat

Peanuts Worldwide and The Press Democrat – Charles (“Sparky”) Schulz’ hometown newspaper for more than 40 years – have announced the launch of a new podcast that celebrates Sparky’s comic strip and offers surprises for even diehard Peanuts fans. Titled “You Don’t Know Peanuts,” the podcast features insightful interviews, untold stories, challenging trivia and ‘love letters’ from fans around the world sharing the ways Peanuts was a part of their lives.

The hosts, two lifelong Peanuts devotees and experts – Melissa Menta, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide and David Templeton, playwright, author and arts and entertainment journalist, The Press Democrat – will introduce listeners to creators and other members of the Peanuts universe who offer insights never collected in one place before.  

The first episode, released on Nov. 19, features a conversation with Will Coss, vice president and executive producer, Macy’s Studios, the team responsible for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Coss offers behind-the-scenes stories about the many Snoopy balloons that have been favorites in the parade for more than 56 years.

 Future episodes will feature Jason Mendelson (son of legendary Peanuts writer/producer Lee Mendelson) with making-of stories from the classic animated specials; Marissa Nance, Native Tongue Communication, discussing Franklin’s origin story; artist Eli Sudbrack on the Peanuts Global Artist Collective; and Hallmark archivist Samantha Stephens on the Peanuts brand’s history with Hallmark. Charles Schulz’ widow, Jeannie Schulz, will also appear as a guest on the podcast.

“For more than 20 years I’ve been honored to work on the phenomenon known as Peanuts, created by the incredible genius Charles Schulz,” says Menta. “Something I have learned through the years is that there is so much depth to Peanuts that most people don’t know. It’s wonderful to be able to share these stories with the world now.”

“I’ve been a devoted fan since childhood when I had surgery and received a ‘comfort Snoopy’ who became my companion for years,” says Templeton. “So it’s a joy for me to work with Melissa – probably the most knowledgeable Peanuts fan alive! – to share the stories behind Charles Schulz’s brilliant creation.”

