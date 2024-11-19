It’s Happy Bunny Expands Licensing Program

Lisa Marks Associates (LMA) has announced it is expanding the It’s Happy Bunny’s (IHB) licensing program. Created by artist Jim Benton, IHB is capturing the hearts of new Gen Z fans with its timeless philosophy and humorous outlook as they manage through a world of unprecedented chaos. The new products will launch in Q4 of this year with master apparel and accessories partner Bio World, building on recent collaborations, including the popular IHB line at Zumiez with Broken Promises and ongoing digital product offerings from Bare Tree Media.

The new IHB programs include:

Uncute: Adorable It’s Happy Bunny plush collection

C&D Visionary: Lifestyle accessories, such as magnets, stickers, patches, buttons and keychains

Philcos: Trendy fashion wear, including sweatshirts, joggers, swimwear and hats

“We are very happy to partner with an exceptional group of creative companies that share a vision for the evergreen It’s Happy Bunny brand, and are dedicated to introducing this snarky little character to the next generation of fans,” says Benton, creator, It’s Happy Bunny and founder, Benton Arts.

“It is rare and wonderful to see a property that can bring so much meaning, relevance and fun across generations and to new Gen Z fans,” says Lisa Marks, president, LMA. “That is exactly what It’s Happy Bunny is achieving! We are excited to unveil a fantastic range of products that will delight both nostalgic fans and a whole new audience because attitude is always in style."

Related:Live at Licensing Expo: A Conversation with The Jim Henson Company