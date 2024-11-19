NYX Professional Makeup Launches ‘Home Alone’ Collection

New makeup collection is inspired by the classic holiday film from Disney and 20th Century Studios.

License Global, Content Editor

November 19, 2024

1 Min Read
NYX "Home Alone" makeup collection.
"Home Alone" makeup collection.NYX

NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with Disney and 20th Century Studios to release a special-edition makeup collection inspired by the fan-favorite holiday film, “Home Alone.” 

NYX Professional Makeup continues to redefine the beauty industry with standout innovations rooted in accessible prices, pro formulas and pop culture. The products, which were inspired by iconic elements of the movie, come to life in the form of a variety of must-have gifts, including: 

  • A 24-piece advent calendar inspired by the McCallister house 

  • A 12-piece mini lip kit packaged in a collectible paint can, a cheeky reference to Kevin McCallister's burglar booby trap scene. 

  • Two Butter Gloss Pizza Vaults, each featuring six hot and ready fan-favorite shades, a nod to Little Nero's Pizza from the film. 

  • An Ultimate "Battle Plan" 16-pan shadow palette to map out a makeup look. 

  • A 14-piece pull-to-open surprise gift box inspired by the infamous "Wet Bandits" characters, including gloss, highlight, blush and powder. 

"The glam bandits are on the loose this holiday season,” says Denée Pearson, global brand president, NYX Professional Makeup. “We're so excited to once again partner with Disney and 20th Century Studios to bring this iconic movie to life with a NYX twist. ‘Home Alone’ is a classic movie cemented in pop culture and close to all hearts, especially during the holiday season. This year, we're thrilled to be part of this holiday tradition, serving our community sultry snatched artistry glam for the holidays."  

Related:Fenty Beauty, Riot Games Announce ‘Arcane’ Collection

The special-edition collection is now available to purchase worldwide at Nyxcosmetics.com. 

Read more about:

GlobalNYXDisney20th Century Fox

About the Author

License Global

License Global

Content Editor, License Global

License Global is the leading news source for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace.

Through its print edition, website, daily e-newsletter and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector’s trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, France Licensing Day, Licensing for Retail, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Licensing Leadership Summit.

Subscribe for updates directly into your inbox.

 

 

 

See more from License Global
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry Article
Join 62,000+ members. Yes, it's completely free.

You May Also Like

Latest News

Latest Video

25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with The Natural History Museum
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights
25 Years of Brand Licensing Europe – A Conversation with Banijay Rights

Editor's Choice

Jo Malone London x Paddington marketing promotion, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY
Character
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview
STUDIOCANAL Unveils New Brand, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY: An Extended Interview

Nov 19, 2024

Ben Ruiz, NFLPA
American Football
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz
A Conversation with NFLPA's Ben Ruiz

Nov 18, 2024

License Global Influentials 2024
Entertainment
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed
The Influentials 2024 Shortlist Revealed

Nov 18, 2024

Recommended For You

Sponsored Content

License Global's Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
Sponsored Content
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing
New Report: Deep Dive into Fashion Licensing

Nov 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration
Fans Immerse Deeper into Hello Kitty’s Universe for Big Celebration

Sep 30, 2024

Barbie flip phone, Mattel, Human Mobile Devices
Sponsored Content
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined
Barbie at 65: An Icon Reimagined

Sep 26, 2024

The September 2024 Issue is Out Now

License Global September 2024 issue

LATEST ISSUE

Brand Licensing Europe Issue – September 2024

The latest issue of License Global has launched! License Global’s September 2024 magazine features a guide to Brand Licensing Europe, the latest news from the biggest brands and more.

Entertainment

The Ever-Expanding 'Miraculous' Universe

Art & Design

Van Gogh Museum is On the Move

Heritage

What’s New at The Natural History Museum

Toys & Games

Spin Master: Inspiring Imagination