NYX Professional Makeup Launches ‘Home Alone’ Collection
New makeup collection is inspired by the classic holiday film from Disney and 20th Century Studios.
November 19, 2024
NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with Disney and 20th Century Studios to release a special-edition makeup collection inspired by the fan-favorite holiday film, “Home Alone.”
NYX Professional Makeup continues to redefine the beauty industry with standout innovations rooted in accessible prices, pro formulas and pop culture. The products, which were inspired by iconic elements of the movie, come to life in the form of a variety of must-have gifts, including:
A 24-piece advent calendar inspired by the McCallister house
A 12-piece mini lip kit packaged in a collectible paint can, a cheeky reference to Kevin McCallister's burglar booby trap scene.
Two Butter Gloss Pizza Vaults, each featuring six hot and ready fan-favorite shades, a nod to Little Nero's Pizza from the film.
An Ultimate "Battle Plan" 16-pan shadow palette to map out a makeup look.
A 14-piece pull-to-open surprise gift box inspired by the infamous "Wet Bandits" characters, including gloss, highlight, blush and powder.
"The glam bandits are on the loose this holiday season,” says Denée Pearson, global brand president, NYX Professional Makeup. “We're so excited to once again partner with Disney and 20th Century Studios to bring this iconic movie to life with a NYX twist. ‘Home Alone’ is a classic movie cemented in pop culture and close to all hearts, especially during the holiday season. This year, we're thrilled to be part of this holiday tradition, serving our community sultry snatched artistry glam for the holidays."
The special-edition collection is now available to purchase worldwide at Nyxcosmetics.com.
