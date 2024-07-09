Vicki Thomas Associates to Celebrate The Gift at BLE

Brand Licensing Europe visitors will be able to explore The Gift as a sense of creativity and talent, as well as 2025 being The Year of The Gift.

License Global

July 9, 2024

1 Min Read
Vicki Thomas Associates logo
Vicki Thomas Associates has announced it will be celebrating The Gift at Brand Licensing Europe, which takes place Sept. 24-26 at London’s ExCeL. First, The Gift being a sense of a creativity and talent; very few properties would have any value without the creative talent and story behind them. Children’s characters, fashion labels, media, games and cultural properties – even sports and car brands rely on the achievements of talented individuals and teams.

Second, the Consultancy will be leading The Year of The Gift in 2025. It will be 100 years since Marcel Mauss outlined the importance of gift-giving. 2025 also marks 75 years of the Giftware Association.  Vicki Thomas and the designers will be marking 40 years as a design business focusing on researching and designing gifts.

The Vicki Thomas Associates designers, Isobel Bushell, Julie Lavender and Geraldine Millett, have asked Father Christmas to visit BLE to see the design and gift collections. They have created gift collections for people moving to a new home, for newest family members and items to be shared between young and old that allow them to play together and transfer knowledge, experience and stories.

