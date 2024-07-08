WHP Global Inks New License with FFI Global for G-STAR Kids’ Line

New collection will feature jeans, T-shirts, jackets and accessories.

July 8, 2024

G-STAR storefront, WHP Global
G-STAR storefrontWHP Global

WHP Global has announced a long-term licensing agreement with FFI Global to expand the G-STAR brand offering in the children’s apparel market. This partnership will leverage FFI Global’s expertise and market reach to introduce a fresh new line of children’s clothing under the G-STAR name.

G-STAR will now cater to a younger generation by offering a range of fashion-forward and durable clothing options for kids. This new collection will feature jeans, T-shirts, jackets and accessories. The focus will be on creating garments that are stylish, durable and comfortable for active children.

“We are thrilled to partner with FFI Global to strengthen G-STAR’s presence in the children’s market,” says Lynn Flynn, executive vice president, fashion vertical, WHP Global. “This strategic partnership allows us to tap into one of the fastest growing demographics and offer high-quality, fashionable solutions to the next generation of consumers.”

“We are excited to join forces with WHP Global and the G-STAR brand,” says Anupam Kothari, chairman, FFI Group. “Our expertise in children’s apparel and wide distribution network, combined with G-STAR’s innovative design and commitment to sustainability, will create a powerful offering for young customers and their parents.”

Related:WHP Global to Acquire Global Denim Brand, G-Star RAW

Continuing G-STAR's commitment to sustainability, the kids’ lines will incorporate sustainable materials, including organic cotton and recycled fabrics, aligning with the growing consumer demand for responsible fashion.

The new G-STAR kids’ collection is set to launch in early 2025 and will be available in Europe, Australia, South Africa, Canada and the U.S.

