Vixen by Micheline Pitt Launches ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ Collection

Universal Products & Experiences and Los Angeles-based apparel company, Vixen by Micheline Pitt, have released a line of apparel and accessories to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the classic monster film, “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” which kicks off a new summer collection.

“Whether you’re a devoted fan of vintage horror films or a fashion aficionado, our ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ collection offers a unique fusion of film history and vintage aesthetics with a contemporary design,” says Pitt, chief executive officer, designer, Vixen by Micheline Pitt. “Our goal was for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the magic of classic cinema with these iconic looks, brought to life for the modern wardrobe.”

“Dive into the depths of classic horror and timeless style with our newest collection, a thrilling collaboration with Vixen by Micheline Pitt,” says Holly Goline, vice president, Dark Universe at Universal Pictures. “Celebrate the legacy of Universal Monsters and the 70th anniversary of ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ with meticulously crafted replica pieces and stunning digital wet prints featuring iconic art from the original film movie posters. This collection pays homage to the iconic wardrobe worn in the film, which remains etched in cinematic history. Each piece reflects the elegance and allure of the costumes and vintage fashion of the film era, from the unforgettable white one-piece swimsuit to the sophisticated 1950s silhouettes that defined the character’s style.”

“Each collection, like the films on which they are based, has its own story to tell, and its own style,” says Pitt. “And as one of the first female-owned fashion brands to have ever licensed a horror property, we’re excited to celebrate ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ through fashion, having been a lifelong fan of the Universal Monsters.”