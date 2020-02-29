License Global is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

southafrica.png

PUMA Scores Long Term Deal with ASA

PUMA has signed a multi-year deal with Athletics South Africa.

PUMA has acquired branding rights, licensing rights and more in a deal with Athletics South Africa.

In addition to branding and licensing rights, the deal will allow PUMA to create experiential moments and pop-up retail at ASA Junior and Senior Champs. All South African team athletes will wear PUMA kits at all International Association of Athletics Federations events. The deal does not include the Olympic track and field team.

“It’s a pleasure for ASA to partner with one of the most renowned brands in the world,” says Aleck Skhosana, president, Athletics South Africa. “In particular, we are excited that our new partner, PUMA, is in familiar territory in terms of sporting discipline and the athletes that they are sponsoring in South Africa. We look forward to a cordial, long-term relationship”.

PUMA has a history in track and field, having sponsored the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association since 2002. The brand also kits out several national federations including Cuba, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Norway, Switzerland and Portugal. Individual athletes include Usain Bolt, long jumper Tajay Gayle, 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm, pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, triple Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse and triple jumper Will Claye.

“Track and field has always been a part of PUMA’s heritage and we are proud to be able to collaborate with the South African athletics federation, outfit one of the world’s leading teams and help to develop athletes for tomorrow’s success,” says Pascal Rolling, head, sports marketing, running, Puma.

