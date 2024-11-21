Nas Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Illmatic’ with Limited-Edition Collaboration

Partnership with Umbro and designer, Nicholas Daley, pays tribute to Nas’ NYC upbringing.

License Global, Content Editor

November 21, 2024

Nas ‘Illmatic’ 30th Anniversary Limited-Edition Collaboration, Nas, Nicholas Daley, Umbro
Nas ‘Illmatic’ 30th Anniversary Limited-Edition CollaborationNas, Nicholas Daley, Umbro

Grammy-award-winning musician Nas  is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his album, “Illmatic,” by joining forces with U.K.-based brands Umbro and Nicholas Daley for a limited-edition soccer jersey celebrating Nas’ impact on music and style over the three decades. 

The design combines Umbro's deep-rooted connection to sports culture with Daley's distinctive approach to heritage-inspired fashion. Paying homage to the spirit of Nas’ NYC upbringing and the influence of “Illmatic,” the design is imposed with Nas’ iconography. Together this design blends British craftsmanship with streetwear sensibilities celebrating Nas’s multi-decade influence and seamlessly bridges sport, music and fashion. 

“Nas and ‘Illmatic’represent a transformative moment not only for music but for culture as a whole,” says Umbro. “Collaborating with Nicholas Daley to capture that essence in an Umbro shirt allows us to celebrate Nas’s legacy with a piece of sportswear that speaks to fans worldwide.” 

“Curating this exclusive NAS 30th anniversary ‘Illmatic’style in collaboration with Umbro has been a true honor for one of Hip Hop’s legendary icons,” says Nicholas Daley, designer and founder, Nicholas Daley. “‘Illmaticis one my favorite albums of all time and the impact it has had both musically and culturally is so evident today. The collaboration is celebration of hip-hop and the legacy of ‘Illmatic,’ whilst incorporating the heritage of Umbro in a collection which I wanted to feel both classic and forward-looking.”  

“This unique collaboration has been a true melding between Umbro and Nicholas Daley shining light on one of the most revolutionary hip-hop albums, ‘Illmatic,’ and Nas’ impact musically and globally,” says Matt Young, president, Bravado. “We’re excited for this limited-edition design to reach music, fashion and sport enthusiasts alike.”

The limited-edition piece is now available on Nicholasdaley.net. 

