King Ice Unveils Second Pokémon Collab
Three new designs revealed by companies.
November 20, 2024
Streetwear jewelry brand, King Ice, announced its latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, unveiling a collection that celebrates three characters: Gengar, Snorlax and the leader of the Squirtle Squad. King Ice showcased these designs at ComplexCon Las Vegas, and the collection is now online.
Each piece in the collection is available as a pendant with chain. Retailing for $150, each necklace is collectible piece for Pokémon fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike.
“We’re thrilled to partner with The Pokémon Company International to bring these beloved Pokémon as wearable art,” says Derek Belay, founder, King Ice. “These pieces allow fans to celebrate their favorite Pokémon while embracing the streetwear style that King Ice is known for.”
The collection is also available at Zumiez nationwide.
