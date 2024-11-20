‘Big Hero 6’ Celebrates Anniversary with New BoxLunch Collection
Collection celebrates 10 years of “Big Hero 6.”
November 20, 2024
BoxLunch has launched an exclusive collection in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Disney’s “Big Hero 6,” just in time for the holiday season.
The assortment features over 30 items, including apparel, bags, home goods and accessories, all inspired by the robot Baymax and his superhero friends.
The collection is available now on the BoxLunch website and in-store.
