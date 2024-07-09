Bearaby Releases Shake Shack Crinkle Cut Body Pillow

Crinkle Cut Cuddler, a fry-shaped edition of Bearaby’s body pillow, is available for a limited time.

License Global

July 9, 2024

Crinkle Cut Cuddler and Bearaby x Shake Shack Bag, Bearaby
Crinkle Cut Cuddler and Bearaby x Shake Shack BagBearaby

Bearaby, a sustainable home wellness brand, and Shake Shack, a restaurant serving elevated versions of American classics, have launched their collaboration, the Crinkle Cut Cuddler Body Pillow, a fry-shaped version of Bearaby’s body pillow.

Bearaby and Shake Shack’s shared dedication to premium materials and ingredients inspired the creation of this stylish cuddler. Bearaby and Shake Shack believe comfort food and comfort bedding are at their best when made with the best ingredients and materials.

The Crinkle Cut Cuddler is a fry-shaped body pillow used for side sleeping, joint support, as a pregnancy pillow or for lounging. The cuddler has a washable French fry yellow cover and takeout box-inspired packaging. The Crinkle Cut Cuddler is 42x7.5x 5.25 inches and weighs 4 pounds. The product is made of Bearaby’s signature all-natural, organic Melofoam for a squishy feel. 

“At Bearaby, we’re all about combining functional wellness with design that delights,” says Dr. Kathrin Hamm, founder, chief executive officer, Bearaby. “Partnering with fellow New York-born brand, Shake Shack, has given us the chance to reimagine our core body pillow in a fresh style, and it’s a real treat to see this playful home décor piece coming to life on National French Fry Day. The Bearaby x Shake Shack Crinkle Cut Cuddler is a testament to both partners’ shared dedication to high-quality ingredients and comfort without compromise.”

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re excited to venture into new and unexpected territories with Bearaby,” says Jay Livingston, chief marketing officer, Shake Shack. “Hospitality is at the core of everything we do, and this collaboration allows us to extend that sense of comfort and delight into our guests’ homes in a unique and playful way.”The Crinkle Cut Cuddler will be available exclusively on Bearaby.com, and the first 100 orders of the pillow will receive a free fry voucher from Shake Shack.

